AAPL   373.85 (+2.68%)
MSFT   210.70 (+2.15%)
FB   240.28 (+2.94%)
GOOGL   1,499.65 (+2.02%)
AMZN   3,057.04 (+5.77%)
NVDA   393.57 (+2.36%)
CGC   16.94 (+2.98%)
BABA   240.00 (+7.33%)
MU   50.92 (+2.19%)
GE   7.00 (+2.64%)
TSLA   1,371.58 (+13.48%)
AMD   53.40 (+2.03%)
T   30.49 (+1.36%)
ACB   12.18 (-0.73%)
F   6.19 (+2.31%)
DIS   114.43 (+2.01%)
BAC   23.66 (+1.59%)
NFLX   493.81 (+3.55%)
BA   187.91 (+3.93%)
AAPL   373.85 (+2.68%)
MSFT   210.70 (+2.15%)
FB   240.28 (+2.94%)
GOOGL   1,499.65 (+2.02%)
AMZN   3,057.04 (+5.77%)
NVDA   393.57 (+2.36%)
CGC   16.94 (+2.98%)
BABA   240.00 (+7.33%)
MU   50.92 (+2.19%)
GE   7.00 (+2.64%)
TSLA   1,371.58 (+13.48%)
AMD   53.40 (+2.03%)
T   30.49 (+1.36%)
ACB   12.18 (-0.73%)
F   6.19 (+2.31%)
DIS   114.43 (+2.01%)
BAC   23.66 (+1.59%)
NFLX   493.81 (+3.55%)
BA   187.91 (+3.93%)
AAPL   373.85 (+2.68%)
MSFT   210.70 (+2.15%)
FB   240.28 (+2.94%)
GOOGL   1,499.65 (+2.02%)
AMZN   3,057.04 (+5.77%)
NVDA   393.57 (+2.36%)
CGC   16.94 (+2.98%)
BABA   240.00 (+7.33%)
MU   50.92 (+2.19%)
GE   7.00 (+2.64%)
TSLA   1,371.58 (+13.48%)
AMD   53.40 (+2.03%)
T   30.49 (+1.36%)
ACB   12.18 (-0.73%)
F   6.19 (+2.31%)
DIS   114.43 (+2.01%)
BAC   23.66 (+1.59%)
NFLX   493.81 (+3.55%)
BA   187.91 (+3.93%)
AAPL   373.85 (+2.68%)
MSFT   210.70 (+2.15%)
FB   240.28 (+2.94%)
GOOGL   1,499.65 (+2.02%)
AMZN   3,057.04 (+5.77%)
NVDA   393.57 (+2.36%)
CGC   16.94 (+2.98%)
BABA   240.00 (+7.33%)
MU   50.92 (+2.19%)
GE   7.00 (+2.64%)
TSLA   1,371.58 (+13.48%)
AMD   53.40 (+2.03%)
T   30.49 (+1.36%)
ACB   12.18 (-0.73%)
F   6.19 (+2.31%)
DIS   114.43 (+2.01%)
BAC   23.66 (+1.59%)
NFLX   493.81 (+3.55%)
BA   187.91 (+3.93%)
Log in

Activity in services sector shows big rebound in June

Monday, July 6, 2020 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activity in the U.S. services sector rebounded strongly last month, but those gains are now being threatened by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its service sector index rose to 57.1 in June, up from a reading of 45.4 in May. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is expanding.

Last week, the June ISM manufacturing index rebounded to a reading of 52.6 after registering big declines in the two previous months.

The reading for services index was better-than-expected but did still left concerns about what rising virus cases could do to efforts by restaurants, bars and other service businesses to stay open.

7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.

Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.

No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.

Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.

We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.