Acuity Brands Stock Clears Key Trendline

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is, per Google Finance, the largest lighting manufacturer in North America. The stock was last seen down 1.2% to trade at $183.30, and while it may not be the flashiest pick, AYI has seen some recent technical developments worth digging in to.

AYI has cleared its 252-day moving average, which marks the number of trading days in the calendar year. This area was toppled last week after serving as resistance back in August. Year-to-date, AYI is down 13%, but has tacked on 16% in this quarter.

Acuity stock provides a fair valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59. AYI also offers a dividend yield of 0.28% at a forward dividend of $0.52.

Moreover, Acuity is expected to report a 4.2% increase in revenues and a 6.9% increase in earnings for fiscal 2023, as well as a 2.7% increase in revenues and a 6.3% increase in earnings for fiscal 2024, reflecting a slow but consistent growth rate. As a result, the stock offers the most opportunity for long-term investors.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

