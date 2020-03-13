S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
Adobe, Gap rise; Slack Technologies, Zuora fall

Posted on Friday, March 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $50.50 to $335.50.

The software company's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Slack Technologies Inc., down $1.76 to $19.59.

The work messaging service gave investors a weak first-quarter revenue forecast.

Broadcom Inc., up $15.44 to $234.22.

The chipmaker scrapped its full-year financial forecasts because of the impact from the virus outbreak.

Oracle Corp., up $8.13 to $47.93.

The software maker increased its stock buyback plans by $15 billion and reported solid results.

The Gap Inc., up 74 cents to $10.81.

The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a good profit forecast after beating fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.37 to $14.26.

Energy companies climbed as oil prices rose.

Zuora Inc., down 90 cents to $7.69.

The enterprise software company gave investors a weak revenue and earnings forecast for the current quarter.

DocuSign Inc., up $8.64 to $77.32.

The provider of electronic signature technology beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Recent Articles

