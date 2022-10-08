Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 Warning a Magnet for Bear Notes

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is slumping this morning, and taking the rest of the semiconductor sector with it. The company lowered its third-quarter sales forecast by roughly $1 billion to $5.6 billion last night, noting that recent macroeconomic conditions weakened the PC market "significantly" this quarter. The end of strict Covid regulations paired with ballooning inflation has lowered demand across the board for chip stocks, while a number of other catalysts weigh heavily on the sector.

No less than 17 analysts slashed their price targets following the news. The lowest adjustment came from Barclays all the way to $68. Meanwhile, Jefferies predicted that the chip market could be headed for "its deepest downcycle in a decade." The 12-month consensus price target still sits at $108.69, marking an almost 70% premium to last night's close, so the door is still wide open for even more price-target cuts. What's more, of the 26 analysts in coverage, 19 say "buy" or better.

Short-term options traders have also taken a bullish stance lately. This is per AMD's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.82, which stands in the relatively low 22nd percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, these traders have been more call-biased than usual.

AMD was last seen down 5.7% at $64.07, a long way from the stock's late-November peak at $164.46. The equity's most recent downturn has been met with resistance at the 20-day moving average since August, and today's drop has the stock trading dangerously close to its Sept. 29, two-year low of $62.83. Year-to-date, AMD has shed 56%.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .