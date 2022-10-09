Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 Warning a Magnet for Bear Notes

S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland

Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 Warning a Magnet for Bear Notes

Last updated on Sun., October 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is slumping this morning, and taking the rest of the semiconductor sector with it. The company lowered its third-quarter sales forecast by roughly $1 billion to $5.6 billion last night, noting that recent macroeconomic conditions weakened the PC market "significantly" this quarter. The end of strict Covid regulations paired with ballooning inflation has lowered demand across the board for chip stocks, while a number of other catalysts weigh heavily on the sector. 

No less than 17 analysts slashed their price targets following the news. The lowest adjustment came from Barclays all the way to $68. Meanwhile, Jefferies predicted that the chip market could be headed for "its deepest downcycle in a decade." The 12-month consensus price target still sits at $108.69, marking an almost 70% premium to last night's close, so the door is still wide open for even more price-target cuts. What's more, of the 26 analysts in coverage, 19 say "buy" or better. 

Short-term options traders have also taken a bullish stance lately. This is per AMD's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.82, which stands in the relatively low 22nd percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, these traders have been more call-biased than usual. 

AMD was last seen down 5.7% at $64.07, a long way from the stock's late-November peak at $164.46. The equity's most recent downturn has been met with resistance at the 20-day moving average since August, and today's drop has the stock trading dangerously close to its Sept. 29, two-year low of $62.83. Year-to-date, AMD has shed 56%. 

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.