Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 Warning a Magnet for Bear Notes

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is slumping this morning, and taking the rest of the semiconductor sector with it. The company lowered its third-quarter sales forecast by roughly $1 billion to $5.6 billion last night, noting that recent macroeconomic conditions weakened the PC market "significantly" this quarter. The end of strict Covid regulations paired with ballooning inflation has lowered demand across the board for chip stocks, while a number of other catalysts weigh heavily on the sector.

No less than 17 analysts slashed their price targets following the news. The lowest adjustment came from Barclays all the way to $68. Meanwhile, Jefferies predicted that the chip market could be headed for "its deepest downcycle in a decade." The 12-month consensus price target still sits at $108.69, marking an almost 70% premium to last night's close, so the door is still wide open for even more price-target cuts. What's more, of the 26 analysts in coverage, 19 say "buy" or better.

Short-term options traders have also taken a bullish stance lately. This is per AMD's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.82, which stands in the relatively low 22nd percentile of its 12-month range. In other words, these traders have been more call-biased than usual.

AMD was last seen down 5.7% at $64.07, a long way from the stock's late-November peak at $164.46. The equity's most recent downturn has been met with resistance at the 20-day moving average since August, and today's drop has the stock trading dangerously close to its Sept. 29, two-year low of $62.83. Year-to-date, AMD has shed 56%.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

