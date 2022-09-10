Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

Sat., September 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations on Saturday due to a major computer networking incident knocking offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said.

It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were canceled, and a number of Dublin-bound flights from European destinations were also canceled. Flights from Portugal and Spain were being delayed, it said.

“As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport,” the company said in a statement.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said by email that the impacted network provider — which they did not name — “has identified the reason for the incident and we are not treating it as a cyberware/ransomware attack at this time.”

The spokesperson said they could not for the moment say what percentage of Aer Lingus' flights were affected.

A statement on the company's home page said the network provider was unable to give Aer Lingus an estimate of when connectivity would be restored.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.