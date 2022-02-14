S&P 500   4,401.67 (-0.38%)
DOW   34,566.17 (-0.49%)
QQQ   347.49 (+0.12%)
AAPL   168.88 (+0.14%)
MSFT   295.00 (-0.01%)
FB   217.70 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   2,710.52 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,103.34 (+1.22%)
TSLA   875.76 (+1.83%)
NVDA   242.67 (+1.33%)
BABA   121.92 (-0.27%)
NIO   23.79 (-1.29%)
AMD   114.27 (+0.96%)
CGC   8.42 (-8.68%)
MU   89.86 (+0.11%)
GE   96.60 (-0.24%)
T   24.05 (-0.33%)
F   17.46 (-0.51%)
DIS   150.85 (+0.92%)
AMC   17.75 (-5.64%)
PFE   49.80 (-1.93%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.56%)
BA   210.04 (-1.06%)
Aerojet Rocketdyne, 3M fall; Splunk, TreeHouse Foods rise

Monday, February 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $4.04 to $22.44.

Investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is offering to buy the outstanding shares of the external building products company.

Splunk Inc., up $10.46 to $124.97.

Cisco reportedly wants to buy the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $2.88 to $38.16.

The Illinois-based maker of private label packaged foods gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp., up $3.61 to $33.40.

The motion control and water management company is buying Elkay Manufacturing.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $2.19 to $36.89.

Lockheed Martin scrapped its plan to buy the aerospace and defense company

3M Co., down $1.53 to $158.01.

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings said an expected decline in disposable mask sales could crimp earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 35 cents to $42.45.

Copper prices slipped and weighed down the copper mining company.

Hess Corp., down $1.47 to $94.73.

Energy company stocks fell as a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises concerns about volatile oil prices.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)2.2$36.89-5.6%N/A21.57Buy$49.00
Lockheed Martin (LMT)2.4$386.97-2.3%2.89%17.00Hold$410.68
