Aerojet Rocketdyne, 3M fall; Splunk, TreeHouse Foods rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $4.04 to $22.44.

Investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is offering to buy the outstanding shares of the external building products company.

Splunk Inc., up $10.46 to $124.97.

Cisco reportedly wants to buy the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $2.88 to $38.16.

The Illinois-based maker of private label packaged foods gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp., up $3.61 to $33.40.

The motion control and water management company is buying Elkay Manufacturing.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $2.19 to $36.89.

Lockheed Martin scrapped its plan to buy the aerospace and defense company

3M Co., down $1.53 to $158.01.

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings said an expected decline in disposable mask sales could crimp earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 35 cents to $42.45.

Copper prices slipped and weighed down the copper mining company.

Hess Corp., down $1.47 to $94.73.

Energy company stocks fell as a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises concerns about volatile oil prices.

