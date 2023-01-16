S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street
African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

Mon., January 16, 2023 | Babacar Dione, Associated Press

People cheer during the performance of Senegalese singer Viviane Chidid at the Afrima, All Africa Music Awards at the Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, Senegal, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Africa's star musicians hit the red carpet this past weekend at the annual All Africa Music Awards, celebrating the continent’s best talent.

The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal's capital, Dakar, and included performances from some of Africa's most popular musicians such as Nigeria's P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali's Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers, Youssou N’dour and Baaba Maal.

Ivorian singer Didi B won best song of the year for his rendition of “Tala.” Ascending the stage in front of a boisterous audience, he thanked his colleagues and said it was his first award of the year.

“I dedicate it to my mother and my fans,” the Ivorian rapper, singer and songwriter said.

This was the eighth edition of AFRIMA and the first to be held in a French-speaking country. Nigeria has hosted most of the events, including the last one in Lagos city in 2021, where Malian singer, Ibrahim Mahamadou Fily Sissoko, known as Iba One, clinched best album. This year, One, took home best songwriter.

AFRIMA aims to connect African musicians to global markets while embracing the continent's cultural diversity and heritage, organizers say.

“This is such an exciting moment in African music and we are proud of the way these artistes have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally," said Mike Dada, executive director for the event.

More than 9,000 entries were submitted for this year's contest, the highest since its inception in 2014. The winners beat out more than 380 entries in 39 categories representing five regions in Africa as well as the diaspora.

