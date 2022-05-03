S&P 500   4,155.38
After a Post-Earnings Drop, Chevron Stock Could Go Even Lower

Monday, May 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

When we checked in on blue-chip oil concern Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last Friday, the company had just come off an earnings and revenue beat for its first quarter. However, Jefferies called the report "underwhelming," and CVX wound up logging a 3.2% drop for the day. Chevron is struggling for direction during today's trading, as a few belated bear notes roll in from analysts. Even further, it looks like the stock could extend these losses well into May, if history is any indicator. 

To be more specific, Chevron stock just popped up on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of worst performing equities this month, going back 10 years. In fact, Chevron stock is the second worst Dow member to own, just trailing Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), as it's averaged a 2.6% drop during the month, with 80% of these monthly returns negative. A similar move from its current perch would put CVX back near the $151 region, and even further from its record high near $174. 

Circling back to those bear notes. No less than three analysts have chimed in with downgrades today, the lowest coming from Goldman Sachs to $160. The 12-month consensus price target now sits at $173.63 -- a 9.9% premium to current levels. Meanwhile, CVX could be ripe for a more downgrades, as 10 of the 15 in coverage call the stock a "buy" or better. 

 


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


