After another strong quarter, CVS raises outlook for 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer


A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus continue to boost CVS Health and the health care giant raised its annual forecast after yet another strong quarter.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also processed more prescriptions and added customers to its health insurance business in a better-than-expected performance.

The company said Wednesday that it administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter, a big drop from the 20 million it administered in the last quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting the shots.

CVS Health also administered six million tests in the first quarter and its drugstores got a boost from customers buying additional tests as the omicron surge of the virus peaked at the start of the quarter.

The vaccines and tests are bringing more customers into CVS Health drugstores, but that advantage may be starting to wane, said Neil Saunders, who follows the company as managing director of GlobalData.

“It is reasonable to question how long it will continue to deliver,” Saunders said in an email.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

That health insurance business has added 674,000 customers since the end of last year. But the segment saw its adjusted operating income drop slightly in the first quarter, partly because medical costs are returning to normal levels.

Claims processed in the company’s biggest business, its pharmacy benefits management segment, also climbed nearly 6% compared to last year’s quarter, which had a weaker cough, cold and flu season.


Quarterly net income climbed 89% to $2.31 billion. But operating income slipped due to a $484 million settlement the company reached with the state of Florida to settle opioid-related litigation.

Overall, the company posted adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share, beating analyst projections for $2.17.

Revenue was $76.8 billion, also topping Wall Street’s expectations for $75.54 billion.

CVS Health said it now expects per-share earnings of between $8.20 and $8.40 this year.

The new outlook mostly eclipses Wall Street projections of $8.26 per share, according to FactSet.

Company shares slipped in February after the company reported fourth quarter results that easily topped expectations but didn’t hike its forecast for the year, citing the pandemic’s unpredictable nature.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, rose almost 2% before the opening bell.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CVS Health (CVS)
2.8967 of 5 stars		$95.98-0.5%2.29%16.10Buy$114.21
Aetna (AET)
1.8764 of 5 stars		$212.70flat0.94%21.57N/AN/A
