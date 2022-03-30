After spate of strikes, big raises for Kellogg workers

S&P 500   4,607.48 (-0.52%)
DOW   35,225.80 (-0.19%)
QQQ   368.56 (-0.71%)
AAPL   178.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   314.21 (-0.38%)
FB   229.20 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   2,844.12 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,340.00 (-1.37%)
TSLA   1,100.00 (+0.04%)
NVDA   279.61 (-2.43%)
BABA   118.62 (+1.64%)
NIO   23.65 (+8.09%)
AMD   123.34 (+0.09%)
CGC   8.10 (+0.87%)
MU   82.11 (+0.07%)
GE   94.64 (-0.01%)
T   24.00 (+0.04%)
F   17.40 (-1.97%)
DIS   141.37 (-0.71%)
AMC   26.87 (-8.73%)
PFE   52.22 (-0.99%)
PYPL   121.44 (+0.21%)
BA   192.77 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   4,607.48 (-0.52%)
DOW   35,225.80 (-0.19%)
QQQ   368.56 (-0.71%)
AAPL   178.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   314.21 (-0.38%)
FB   229.20 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   2,844.12 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,340.00 (-1.37%)
TSLA   1,100.00 (+0.04%)
NVDA   279.61 (-2.43%)
BABA   118.62 (+1.64%)
NIO   23.65 (+8.09%)
AMD   123.34 (+0.09%)
CGC   8.10 (+0.87%)
MU   82.11 (+0.07%)
GE   94.64 (-0.01%)
T   24.00 (+0.04%)
F   17.40 (-1.97%)
DIS   141.37 (-0.71%)
AMC   26.87 (-8.73%)
PFE   52.22 (-0.99%)
PYPL   121.44 (+0.21%)
BA   192.77 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   4,607.48 (-0.52%)
DOW   35,225.80 (-0.19%)
QQQ   368.56 (-0.71%)
AAPL   178.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   314.21 (-0.38%)
FB   229.20 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   2,844.12 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,340.00 (-1.37%)
TSLA   1,100.00 (+0.04%)
NVDA   279.61 (-2.43%)
BABA   118.62 (+1.64%)
NIO   23.65 (+8.09%)
AMD   123.34 (+0.09%)
CGC   8.10 (+0.87%)
MU   82.11 (+0.07%)
GE   94.64 (-0.01%)
T   24.00 (+0.04%)
F   17.40 (-1.97%)
DIS   141.37 (-0.71%)
AMC   26.87 (-8.73%)
PFE   52.22 (-0.99%)
PYPL   121.44 (+0.21%)
BA   192.77 (-0.53%)
S&P 500   4,607.48 (-0.52%)
DOW   35,225.80 (-0.19%)
QQQ   368.56 (-0.71%)
AAPL   178.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   314.21 (-0.38%)
FB   229.20 (-0.29%)
GOOGL   2,844.12 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,340.00 (-1.37%)
TSLA   1,100.00 (+0.04%)
NVDA   279.61 (-2.43%)
BABA   118.62 (+1.64%)
NIO   23.65 (+8.09%)
AMD   123.34 (+0.09%)
CGC   8.10 (+0.87%)
MU   82.11 (+0.07%)
GE   94.64 (-0.01%)
T   24.00 (+0.04%)
F   17.40 (-1.97%)
DIS   141.37 (-0.71%)
AMC   26.87 (-8.73%)
PFE   52.22 (-0.99%)
PYPL   121.44 (+0.21%)
BA   192.77 (-0.53%)

After spate of strikes, big raises for Kellogg workers

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer


Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., on Dec. 2, 2021. Several hundred workers at a Kellogg's plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company's cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg's plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company's cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The wage and benefits improvements that 570 workers at the Kellogg's plant secured this week are the largest that have been seen by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, it said Wednesday.

U.S. companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country that represent nearly two openings for everyone unemployed, and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Job openings hovered at a near-record high for the second consecutive month in February, the Labor Department reported this week.

“This contract is further evidence of the power of a union voice and collective bargaining," said the union's president Stuart Appelbaum.

Kellogg's, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, didn't immediately comment Wednesday on the contract it offered its workers in Kansas City, Kansas.

Besides the strike at Kellogg's plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Tennessee last fall, workers also walked out last year at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, and at five Nabisco plants nationwide. And meatpacking workers have been winning significant raises when their contracts come up at plants across the country.

Unions in other industries, including one that represents more than 10,000 John Deere workers, also went on strike last year. The Deere workers received 10% raises and improved benefits after going on strike for month.

Workers have also voted to unionize at more than a half dozen Starbucks stores across the country and unions are trying to organize at roughly 140 other stores nationwide. And Amazon is trying to stave off unions at two of its warehouses in New York and Alabama where ballots are in the process of being counted now.

Experts say the ongoing labor shortages have given unions more leverage than they have had in decades during contract talks.

A spokeswoman for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents the Kellogg's cereal plant workers said that strike and the others across the industry in the past year have helped it secure significant gains for workers at other companies.

The Cheez-It workers will receive 6% raises in the first year of their new contract, 5% raises the following year and 4.5% raises and a $500 bonus in the third year. The workers will also see improved health and pension benefits with no increase in their health insurance premiums. And new hires will move up to higher pay rates more quickly.

“These wage increases will help us better provide for our families and improve the quality of our lives," said Larry Smith, who leads the local union at the Kellogg's plant.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kellogg right now?

Before you consider Kellogg, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kellogg wasn't on the list.

While Kellogg currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kellogg (K)2.9$63.85+1.4%3.63%14.75Hold$66.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.