Agencies: Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)
S&P 500   4,585.92 (+1.42%)
DOW   35,790.74 (+0.92%)
QQQ   365.97 (+1.91%)
AAPL   175.87 (+0.59%)
MSFT   309.62 (+1.66%)
FB   231.89 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   2,818.79 (+1.11%)
AMZN   3,236.45 (+0.25%)
TSLA   933.75 (+1.27%)
NVDA   265.55 (+5.76%)
BABA   126.14 (+3.48%)
NIO   26.03 (+5.43%)
AMD   132.68 (+3.47%)
CGC   8.63 (+12.22%)
MU   88.02 (+4.64%)
GE   99.83 (+0.52%)
T   24.47 (+2.21%)
F   18.37 (+3.67%)
DIS   146.43 (+2.77%)
AMC   18.47 (+12.42%)
PFE   51.54 (-0.31%)
ACB   4.55 (+9.11%)
BA   216.12 (+1.34%)

Agencies: Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana, federal and state agencies said Wednesday.

The United States Department of Agriculture said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza at the farm in Dubois County.

State officials have quarantined the farm and its 29,000 turkeys are being euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease, said Denise Derrer Spears, a spokeswoman for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

The USDA said turkeys from the affected farm will not enter the food supply and issued a reminder that poultry and eggs should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees (73.9 Celsius) to kill bacteria and viruses.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The USDA said turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said samples from the farm were analyzed at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University after about 100 turkeys died.

The state agency said the farm is under quarantine and that state officials are working with the poultry producers statewide to increase monitoring of flocks.

A January 2016 outbreak of bird flu in Dubois County affected 11 poultry farms, resulting in the loss of more than 400,000 birds, the State Board of Animal Health said.

Indiana ranks third nationally in turkey production, first in duck production, second in production of table eggs and egg-laying chickens, and is a significant producer of broiler chickens, the state agency said. Indiana's poultry industry employs more than 14,000 Hoosiers and is valued at $2.5 billion annually.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.