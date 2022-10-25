Agnelli, Juve officials could face false accounting trial

S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
Why a Risk-On Phase Could Be Imminent
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
Why a Risk-On Phase Could Be Imminent
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
Why a Risk-On Phase Could Be Imminent
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
Why a Risk-On Phase Could Be Imminent

Agnelli, Juve officials could face false accounting trial

Tue., October 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE- Juventus soccer team president Andrea Agnelli arrives prior to the start of the third free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin.The prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that 16 subjects were under investigation: Juventus and 15 people. A request for home arrest for Agnelli was rejected by a preliminary judge. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin.

Prosecutors have been investigating since last year whether Juventus, which is listed on the Milan stock exchange, cashed in on illegal commissions from transfer and loans of players. The case is also exploring if investors were misled with invoices being issued for non-existent transactions to demonstrate income that in turn could be deemed false accounting.

The case involves player contracts, transfers and agent dealings between 2018 and 2020.

Juventus said last year that it was cooperating with investigators but that “it believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports.”

The prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that 16 subjects were under investigation: Juventus and 15 people. A request for home arrest for Agnelli was rejected by a preliminary judge.

Last month, Juventus reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros ($246 million) for the 2021-22 financial year. It was the fifth consecutive year that Juventus reported a loss, and it was 44.4 million euros ($43 million) more than in 2020-21.

Juventus, the record 36-time Italian champion, has also struggled on the field recently after a record run of nine straight Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020. Juventus finished fourth the past two seasons and is currently placed eighth in Serie A.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.