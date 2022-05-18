Agriculture Stock Boasts Strong Technical Foundation

Agricultural stock CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is breaking out of a wedge pattern as it finds support at its +100% year-over-year breakeven level. Additional padding on the charts is emerging by way of the 80-day moving average, which occurred twice in 2021 and turned out to be a good buying opportunity for investors. Considering this, now might be an ideal time to buy CF with calls.

There looks to be plenty of room for analyst upgrades. Of the 10 brokerages in coverage, just three say "strong buy," compared to seven "hold" ratings.

CF Industries stock's options players have been quite bearish, too. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.49, which sits higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. In other words, options traders are picking up long puts at a much quicker-than-usual clip, and a shift in sentiment here could send the stock even higher.

Now looks like the opportune time to get in on this rally with options. While the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 68% sits in the 71st annual percentile, this number is falling rapidly, which means options traders could soon be pricing in lower volatility expectations for CF. What's more, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 80 out of 100, implying CF tends to outperform these volatility expectations.

Lastly, our recommended call option has a leverage ratio of 4.4 and will double in a 23.2% pop in the underlying equity.

Subscribers to Schaeffer's Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this CF commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation -- including complete entry and exit parameters. Learn more about why Weekend Trader is one of our most popular options trading services.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.