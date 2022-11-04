AI Stock Could Come Dangerously Close to Record Lows

S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)
S&P 500   3,789.28 (+1.87%)
DOW   32,562.21 (+1.75%)
QQQ   265.17 (+1.80%)
AAPL   139.14 (+0.19%)
MSFT   218.51 (+1.99%)
META   89.88 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   85.76 (+2.79%)
AMZN   91.19 (+2.12%)
TSLA   221.88 (+3.05%)
NVDA   141.61 (+5.51%)
NIO   11.40 (+14.69%)
BABA   69.69 (+6.87%)
AMD   62.39 (+3.79%)
T   18.34 (+0.94%)
MU   56.67 (+5.96%)
CGC   3.39 (-1.74%)
F   13.67 (+3.09%)
GE   80.68 (+2.93%)
DIS   100.69 (+1.45%)
AMC   5.75 (+0.88%)
PYPL   74.13 (-3.16%)
PFE   47.31 (+1.59%)
NFLX   267.96 (-0.41%)

AI Stock Could Come Dangerously Close to Record Lows

Thu., November 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Artificial intelligence (AI) software provider C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is up 0.8% to trade at $12.39 at last check, but earlier today the security was testing a floor at the $12 region, after a recent dip below it had the shares marking an Oct. 13, all-time low of $11.30. The shares have been struggling since August, though, guided lower by the 50-day moving average. Down 60.3% year-to-date, C3.ai stock could continue to face headwinds, especially now that a historically bearish signal is flashing.

AI 50 Day

Digging deeper, C3.ai stock's latest dip comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV). According to a study released by our own Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there have been three similar signals in the past five years when the security was trading within 5% of its 52-week low, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) sat in the 40th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is now the case for AI, which sports an SVI of 69%, which sits higher than just 11% of annual readings.

The equity was negative a month after these signals, averaging a 7% loss. A similar move from its current perch would put the stock at $11.53 -- just shy of its previously mentioned record lows.

An unwinding of optimism in the options pits could crush AI, per its 10-day call/put volume ratio of 30.73 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This reading sits higher than all others from the past 12 months, implying a fierce appetite for long calls of late.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.