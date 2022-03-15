S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine

Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


Numerous travelers wait in long lines at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts to demand higher wages.(Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts to demand higher wages.

Numerous flights were canceled at Frankfurt Airport due to the strike organized by trade union ver.di, German news agency dpa reported. Starting at 2 a.m., employees of the cargo and passenger controls at Germany’s largest airport stopped working, a ver.di spokesperson said in the morning. Only passengers with layovers were able to go through security checks in Frankfurt. Airport operator Fraport had called on all travelers hoping to board in Frankfurt not to travel to the airport.

Employees at Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports also walked out of their jobs. In Munich, Germany’s second-largest airport, a walkout has been underway since Monday afternoon. Other airports including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hannover canceled dozens of flights on Monday due to one-day strikes there.

The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between ver.di and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide. Ver.di is demanding an increase in hourly wages of at least one euro, among other things.

Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.