S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Sets Its Sights On Fresh Highs
Is Whirlpool Circling The Drain? 

AirAsia renamed Capital A to show it's more than an airline

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Tony Fernandes
Capital A Chief Executive Tony Fernandes speaks during an event for AirAsia as it changes its name to Capital A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. AirAsia Group, the listed holding company, has changed its name to Capital A to reflect its diversified business portfolio. (AP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's AirAsia Group said Friday it has changed the name of its listed holding company to Capital A to reflect the diversity of its business portfolio as it seeks to grow its non-airline revenue.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the group to accelerate plans to grow beyond the airline business to become a “one-stop digital travel and lifestyle services group."

The airline retains the AirAsia brand name. But the group will focus more on expanding other businesses including logistics, aircraft engineering, venture capital, education and mobile applications for payments, travel and lifestyle.

“It's a significant milestone that marks a new era for the group. Today's announcement is about telling the world that we are much more than an airline," Fernandes said. He said he expects non-airline businesses to contribute half of group revenue by 2026.

Like many carriers, AirAsia has been struggling as regional borders closed due to the pandemic. Malaysia’s stock exchange earlier this month classified the firm as financially distressed.

Fernandes said domestic travel in key markets is rebounding, with AirAsia filling 80% of seats on offer in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the highest number of passengers since the pandemic began.

“We can bounce back as soon as borders are open," he said, predicting a return to normal capacity for international services by the third quarter this year.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.