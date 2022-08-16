S&P 500   4,305.20 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,152.01 (+0.71%)
QQQ   332.28 (-0.23%)
AAPL   173.03 (-0.09%)
MSFT   292.71 (-0.26%)
META   179.47 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   121.70 (-0.31%)
AMZN   144.78 (+1.12%)
TSLA   919.69 (-0.89%)
NVDA   188.79 (-0.80%)
NIO   20.91 (-1.83%)
BABA   92.65 (-1.65%)
AMD   100.20 (-0.80%)
MU   63.86 (-1.30%)
T   18.57 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.78 (-1.05%)
F   16.43 (+0.67%)
GE   81.07 (+1.58%)
DIS   124.96 (+0.56%)
AMC   24.81 (+2.48%)
PYPL   102.08 (+0.56%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.22%)
NFLX   245.69 (-1.37%)
Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties

Tue., August 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.

The company said Tuesday it has introduced technology that examines the would-be renter's history on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, whether they're renting for a weekday or weekend, and other factors.

Airbnb said the screening system that it is rolling out for listings in the United States and Canada has been tested since last October in parts of Australia, where it produced a 35% drop in unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based company said the technology is designed to prevent a customer's request for reservation from ever reaching the host of the property involved. Airbnb said people blocked from renting an entire home might be able to book a single room because the host is more likely to be around.

Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

The following year, Airbnb announced a worldwide party ban at its listings and banned people under 25 from renting an entire house near their home unless they had a record of positive reviews on the site. The party ban was initially cast as a temporary health measure during the pandemic but was made permanent in June.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

