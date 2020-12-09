Airbnb prices shares at $68 ahead of Thursday IPO

In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut. The home sharing company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 giving it an overall value of $47 billion. Starting Thursday, it will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut.
The home sharing company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of $47 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction who was not authorized to speak because the amount had not yet been made public. Starting Thursday, the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.”
Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs.
Airbnb had initially set a price range of $44 to $50 for it shares, but raised that to a range of $56 to $60 earlier this week, indicating rising investor demand.
Airbnb’s listing comes a day after another San Francisco-based company, DoorDash, soared through its initial public offering. Its stock jumped 85.8% to close at $189.51 after the company priced shares at $102 each, raising $3.4 billion with its offering. Like DoorDash, Airbnb has never posted an annual profit.
Patrick Corrigan, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who specializes in IPOs, said the investor reaction to DoorDash bodes well for Airbnb.
The company, which has 7.4 million listings, wants to add more hosts and properties and expand in markets like India, China and Latin America.
Airbnb initially planned its IPO for the spring but shelved it when the pandemic ground global travel to a halt.
The company’s revenue fell 32% to $2.5 billion in the first nine months of this year as the coronavirus forced travelers to cancel their plans. But in the months since, Airbnb’s business has rebounded faster than hotels, with many people feeling safer booking private homes outside of crowded downtowns.
Airbnb said the number of nights and experiences booked, which plummeted 72% in April compared to year-ago levels, were down 20% in September.
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.
Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.
This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.
View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".