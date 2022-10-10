Airbus, Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

Workers unload debris, belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, June 14, 2009. It was the worst plane crash in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and having lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Debris from the missing Air France flight 447 is put on display for the media after being recovered during search operations, at Recife's Air Force base, Brazil, June 12, 2009. It was the worst plane crash in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and having lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. (AP Photo/Roberto Candia, File) One of the two flight recorders of the Air France flight 447, that crashed in 2009, is displayed to reporters during a press conference at the French investigators' headquarters in Le Bourget, near Paris, May 12, 2011. It was the worst plane crash in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and having lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) In this July 16, 2006 photo of Nicolas Touillou, who was killed in the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash at age 27, poses for his fiance Gwenola Roger. It was the worst plane crash in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and having lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. (Gwenola Roger via AP) Ophelie Toulliou, sister of a victim of the Rio-Paris plane crash, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Sannois, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. It was the worst plane crash in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and having lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PARIS (AP) — Airbus and Air France go on trial on manslaughter charges Monday over the crash of a Rio-Paris flight in 2009 that plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms, killing all 228 people aboard and leading to changes in air safety regulations.
The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities, and families from around the world are among the plaintiffs in the case. They have fought for more than a decade to see the case come to trial.
The investigation found multiple factors contributed to the crash of Flight 447. The trial is expected to focus on pilot error, and the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes.
An Associated Press investigation at the time found that Airbus had known since at least 2002 about problems with the type of pitots used on the jet that crashed, but failed to replace them until after the crash. Air France is accused of not having provided sufficient training to deal with problematic pitots.
The companies say they are not criminally responsible. Air France has already compensated families of those killed.
The A330-200 plane disappeared from radars over the Atlantic Ocean between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. It took two years to find the plane and its black box recorders on the ocean floor, at depths of more than 13,000 feet.
The accident later prompted changes in how pilots are trained and new regulations on airspeed sensors.
