Airline flights resume between Colombia and Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela resumed Monday as relations improve between the South American neighbors following the election of Colombia’s first leftist president.

The first flight to connect both countries was operated by Turpial, an airline owned by a retired Venezuelan air force coronel. Satena, which is owned by Colombia’s air force, will run the second flight between the countries, which is scheduled to take off from Bogota’s international airport Wednesday.

One way tickets for the 90-minute flight between Caracas and Bogota are selling on Turpial’s site for $240, a fee about twelve times Venezuela's monthy minimum wage. The cheapest one-way tickets on Satena's website are selling for $300.

Several airlines have applied to operate the route between Bogota and Caracas, including Latam, the largest carrier in Latin America, and Wingo, a budget airline owned by Copa Holdings.

So far only Turpial, Satena and Venezuelan airline Laser have permits from Venezuelan officials to operate the route.

Venezuela’s state-owned airline Conviasa had been granted a permit in September to run fligths between both countries but it was revoked by Colombian authorities following a U.S. government complaint. Conviasa was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020, along with dozens of Venezuelan officials who have been accused of commiting human rights abuses.

After Conviasa was denied permission to operate on the route, Venezuelan officials cancelled a permit that had been granted to Wingo to start operating flights in October.

Venezuela broke off diplomatic ties with Colombia in 2019 after its then conservative government backed U.S.-led efforts to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections. But flights between Colombia and Venezeuela functioned normally until the pandemic broke out in 2020 and airports shut down across South America.

In September, Colombia and Venezuela re-established diplomatic ties, following the election of Gustavo Petro, a leftist, to Colombia’s presidency. Petro has steered Colombia away from efforts to isolate Maduro, whose re-election in 2018 was considered to be fraudulent by dozens of countries.

Colombia’s new president is trying to work with Maduro on trade and security issues and has asked for Venezuela’s support in peace talks with the National Liberation Army, a rebel group that operates on both sides of the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .