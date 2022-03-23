S&P 500   4,511.61
DOW   34,807.46
QQQ   356.96
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
Live updates: Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy
One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | Nick Perry, Associated Press


Air New Zealand passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Auckland International Airport in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. New Zealand's flagship airline said Wednesday it plans to start direct flights to New York in September, a route that would take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's flagship airline said Wednesday it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York, a new route that will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world.

Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September.

For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world's toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1 as the pandemic threat receded.

Greg Foran, the airline's chief executive, told The Associated Press he thought that inbound demand to New Zealand would initially exceed outbound demand.

“I think there's a bunch of people on the east coast of America who are going to love the opportunity to come here direct,” he said.

Foran said that things like the war in Ukraine and the zero-COVID policy in China had made Europe and Asia less desirable destinations.

“You've gone through a pretty tough couple of years in the U.S. and here's a brand new destination,” he said. “You turn up at JFK, you catch the plane at 9 o'clock at night and you land at 8 o'clock in the morning in New Zealand.”

Flights on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner are scheduled to last 16 hours northbound, helped slightly by the prevailing winds, and 17-and-a-half hours southbound. Time differences can help make it seem more like an overnight flight — albeit a long night — coming into New Zealand.

The Mayo Clinic lists long periods of uninterrupted sitting, including on flights, as a risk factor for developing deep vein thrombosis, or blood clots, that usually occur in people's legs.

Foran said there was no evidence that flights of 16 or 17 hours posed any extra health risks and that passengers would be able to get up and do some light exercise as required. He said the airline was looking at lots of ways to improve the flying experience for passengers.

The new flights would be about 14,200 kilometers (8,800 miles) each way and tickets start from about 2,000 New Zealand dollars ($1,400) roundtrip.

Singapore Airlines currently offers the longest regular direct flights, from Singapore to New York, that cover about 15,300 kilometers (9,500 miles) and take 18 hours and 40 minutes.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


