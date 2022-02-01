S&P 500   4,545.56 (+0.66%)
Airline says it will stop monkey shipments after Penn. crash

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer


Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is parked on runway at Jomo Kenyatta International airport, Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, to commence its first non-stop flight, direct to New York City Sunday from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya. The airline that flew a load of monkeys to the U.S. who were later involved in a highway wreck says it will stop this shipments this month. Kenya Airways says it will not renew its contract with the monkey provider, whom it did not identify. On Jan. 21, 2022 a truck towing a trailer with the monkeys in crates collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Several escaped, and authorities said three had to be euthanized.(AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

The airline that carried monkeys part of the way to a U.S. research laboratory before they were involved in a highway crash in Pennsylvania says it will stop the shipments.

Kenya Airways will not renew its contract with the shipper when it expires in February, airline CEO Allan Kilavuka said in an email to The Associated Press.

Kilavuka did not identify the shipper who paid the airline to fly the animals from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, to New York.

The move by the African airline is the latest skirmish in a long-running battle between animal-rights groups and researchers — with airlines caught in the middle — over the use of animals in medical experiments.

On Jan. 21, a truck towing a trailer with 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Several of the monkeys escaped. Authorities said later that three were shot and killed and they accounted for the rest.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which assisted local authorities after the crash and escape of some of the monkeys, said they were headed to an approved quarantine facility. The CDC did not give the location of the facility or say what the lab intended to do with the monkeys, and it did not respond Tuesday to requests for that information.

Cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical research because their DNA resembles that of humans, and they have been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic for testing vaccines.

Monkeys were in short supply even before the pandemic. A 2018 report by the National Institutes of Health said half of researchers had trouble finding enough animals, which led to talk of talk of creating a “strategic monkey reserve.”

The use of animals in research is controversial, however, and animal-rights groups have called for banning or limiting the practice.

After the Pennsylvania crash, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals lobbied Kenya Airways to stop shipping monkeys to the unidentified lab in the U.S. The group said monkeys sent to labs are “tormented in experiments” that can cripple or kill them, and the research fails to produce treatments for humans.

On Tuesday, PETA asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate shipments of primates for research, saying it believes shippers are violating rules governing hazardous materials — in this case, monkeys that might carry disease.

Animal-rights groups in the United Kingdom and the United States have targeted airlines to stop shipping monkeys for research since the 1990s. Primate expert Jane Goodall and various celebrities pressured Air France to end such flights.

Some airlines, including United Airlines and British Airways, have stopped carrying research animals. That prompted a biomedical trade group in 2018 to file a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Transportation Department; the matter has drawn more than 1,000 comments.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

