QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)
Airline Stocks Stall After FAA Grounds U.S. Flights

Wed., January 11, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

A computer outage led to all U.S. flights being grounded Wednesday morning. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), its "Notice to Air Missions" system was activated "to address the equipment outage issues for the U.S. NOTAM system," which is a notice for workers engaged in flight operations.

While flights get started back up in some major U.S. cities, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) are making fractional moves ahead of Wall Street's open. 

Delta Air Lines stock was last seen 0.1% higher to trade at $38.14. Flight cancellations over the holiday season pushed the shares lower on the charts, with DAL losing 7.1% in December. In the last 12 months, the equity is down 6.3%.

American Airlines stock, meanwhile, was last seen trading down 0.3% before the bell. Similar to Delta and other sector peers, AAL's experienced a hefty December dip, losing 11.9% to close out 2022. The security was able to hold above its early October, multi-year lows, but it still sports a nearly 20% year-over-year deficit. 

