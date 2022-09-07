S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over July cyberattack

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday.

The government's decision was formally delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Tirana in an official note, Prime Minister Edi Rama said. All embassy staff, including diplomatic and security personnel, were ordered to leave Albania within 24 hours.

On July 15, a cyberattack temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.

Rama said an investigation determined that the cyberattack wasn't carried out by individuals or independent groups, calling it a “state aggression.”

“The deep investigation put at our disposal undeniable evidence that the cyberattack against our country was orchestrated and sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran which had involved four groups for the attack on Albania,” Rama said in a video statement.

The Biden administration said it supported the move by Albania, which is a NATO ally.

“The United States strongly condemns Iran’s cyberattack,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “We join in Prime Minister Rama’s call for Iran to be held accountable for this unprecedented cyber incident.”

“The United States will take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a U.S. ally and set a troubling precedent for cyberspace,” Watson said.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, shelters about 3,000 Iranian dissidents of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq group, best known as MEK, who live at Ashraf 3 camp in Manez, which is 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Albania’s capital, Tirana.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

