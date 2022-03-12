Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes

















TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians took to the streets of the capital Tirana Saturday to protest against sharp price increases on fuel and food that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine.

Albanians from across the country converged on the main Skanderbeg Square before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office with banners and chanting antigovernment slogans.

In the fourth such protest this week, demonstrators again demanded that the government act to counter the prices increases.

Police were out in force to protect government buildings, but the protest ended peacefully. A small group of demonstrators marched to the police station to seek the release of dozens of people who were arrested in previous protests.

On Thursday, Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel and urged Albanians to use their cars less following a 50% spike in gas prices. Under the measure, fuel suppliers will see their profit margins curtailed while retail prices will be set daily and gas stations that charge more will be shut down.

A body made up of government officials and business leaders made the initial decision to lower fuel prices for the next three days.

But protesters said they would continue to stage daily demonstrations because they say the government's move to reduce fuel prices doesn't go far enough.

The fuel price hike has had a knock-on effect on food costs in the small Balkan country. Protesters accuse the government of profiting from the higher prices by not reducing taxation. They have urged it to emulate neighboring countries — which have also been hit by global price hikes due to Russia’s war against Ukraine — and cut fuel taxes to cushion the blow to consumers.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.