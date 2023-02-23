Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
Albertsons Stock Could Shatter Technical Ceiling

Wed., February 22, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was last seen trading near breakeven at $21.47, much like the broader market ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. A ceiling at the $21.60 has capped the equity since November, but that level may soon be overcome thanks to a historically bullish trendline that may also help shares add to their 5% nine-month lead. 

Digging deeper, ACI is within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, the security saw five similar signals over the last three years, and was higher one month later 80% of the time to average a 12.2% gain. A comparable move from its current perch would place shares over $124 -- well above that ceiling and at their highest level since May.

ACI 40 Day

A shift in analyst sentiment could keep the tailwinds blowing for Albertsons stock. Of the 13 in coverage, nine firms still call the equity a tepid "hold," leaving ample room for upgrades going forward.

