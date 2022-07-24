Alex Jones' defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

Alex Jones' defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | Jim Vertuno, Associated Press


Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Jury selection is set for Monday, July 25, 2022, in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jury selection is set for Monday in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

The trial in Austin, Texas — where the conspiracy theorist lives and broadcasts his show — follows months of delays. Jones has racked up fines for ignoring court orders and he put Infowars into bankruptcy protection just before the trial was originally set to start in April.

At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies.

The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is only the start for Jones; damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

The lawsuits do not ask jurors to award a specific dollar amount against Jones.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control. In both states, judges have issued default judgements against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

The 2012 shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators. Families of eight of the victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school are suing Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems.

Jones has since acknowledged that the shooting took place. During a deposition in April, Jones insisted he wasn’t responsible for the suffering that Sandy Hook parents say they have endured because of the hoax conspiracy, including death threats and harassment by Jones’ followers.


“No, I don’t (accept) responsibility because I wasn’t trying to cause pain and suffering,” Jones said, according to the transcripts made public this month. He continued: “They are being used and their children who can’t be brought back (are) being used to destroy the First Amendment.”

Jones claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018. Jones has also urged listeners on his Infowars program to donate money.

___

Associated Press reporter Paul J. Weber contributed to this report.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.