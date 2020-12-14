Alexion, Pluralsight rise; SolarWinds, Virgin Galactic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $35.33 to $156.31.
AstraZeneca is buying the U.S. drug developer in a deal worth $39 billion.
TCF Financial Corp., up $2.17 to $36.95.
Huntington Bancshares is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at $22 billion.
Pluralsight Inc., up $1.21 to $20.19.
Vista Equity Partners is buying the technology workforce development company for $3.5 billion.
Public Storage, up $5.68 to $223.74.
Activist investor Elliott Management is in discussions with the self-storage facility owner and nominated six candidates to its board of trustees.
SolarWinds Corp., down $3.93 to $19.62.
A cyber-espionage campaign against the U.S. government hit some of the information technology company's software.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $5.57 to $26.47.
The space rocket company aborted a test launch over the weekend after a rocket motor failed to fire.
Apartment Investment and Management Co., down 24 cents to $40.34.
The owner of apartment properties is being replaced in the S&P 500 index by Tesla.
Carnival Corp., down 39 cents to $20.93.
The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway, giving battered cruise line operators hope for an eventual return to normality.
