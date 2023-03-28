Alibaba splitting into 6 business groups

Alibaba is separating the Chinese e-commerce company into six business groups as it looks to react faster to market changes and increase their value.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said in a regulatory filing that it will be split into the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group, Local Services Group, Global Digital Business Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

The company said that each group will be able to raise outside capital and possibly seek its own initial public offering, except for Taobao Tmall Business Group, which will stay wholly-owned by Alibaba Group.

