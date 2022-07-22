All Eyes on Fed Meeting, FAANG Earnings

The last week of July could bring a major interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with many expecting a full-basis point hike after a red-hot consumer price index (CPI) reading for June. A slew of inflation data is on tap later in the week to boot, forcing traders to divide their attention as a slew of big-name corporate earnings rolls in as well.

The earnings docket looks packed, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Chevron (CVX), CME Group (CME), Coca-Cola (KO), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Newmont (NEM), Pfizer (PFE), Qualcomm (QCOM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Shopify (SHOP), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Texas Instruments (TXN), T-Mobile US (TMUS), United States Steel (X), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Visa (V).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 25 brings the Chicago Fed national activity index.

The Fed meeting kicks off today, Tuesday, July 26, while the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, the consumer confidence index, and home sales data are also due out.

Federal Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, after the announcement of the Fed funds target rate. Durable goods, core capital equipment, and trade in goods orders are also on tap, in addition to the pending home sales index.

Initial and continuing jobless data will roll in on Thursday, July 28, with gross domestic product (GDP) data set to come out as well.

The week will end in a colossal batch of economic indicators. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and core PCE are due out on Friday, July 29, and will accompany real disposable and nominal personal income, as well as real and nominal consumer spending. The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the employment cost index are expected later that day, too, and the University of Michigan (UM) will also release both its final consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.