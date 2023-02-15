All flights diverted from Frankfurt amid Lufthansa IT glitch

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,136.13
DOW   34,089.27
QQQ   306.75
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
S&P 500   4,136.13
DOW   34,089.27
QQQ   306.75
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
S&P 500   4,136.13
DOW   34,089.27
QQQ   306.75
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
S&P 500   4,136.13
DOW   34,089.27
QQQ   306.75
3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company 
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
See this "Next-Gen" Stock yet? (Ad)
How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?

All flights diverted from Frankfurt amid Lufthansa IT glitch

Wed., February 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

FILE -- A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. German airline Lufthansa suffered a major disruption to its computer systems Wednesday, causing delays and cancelations at its main hub in Frankfurt. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

Germany's air traffic control agency said Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country's busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa's computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline.

Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline's flights.

“All incoming planes are being diverted to alternative airports" such as as Munich, Nuremberg and Duesseldorf, Ertler told The Associated Press.

Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, confirmed that the IT outage was caused by construction works in the Frankfurt region.

“This is causing flight delays and cancellations,” the company said. “We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”

German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa's domestic flights were canceled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

Frankfurt Airport confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.”

“Please check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airport said. “We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.”

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: