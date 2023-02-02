QQQ   311.72 (+3.59%)
AAPL   150.82 (+3.71%)
MSFT   264.60 (+4.69%)
META   188.77 (+23.28%)
GOOGL   107.74 (+7.28%)
AMZN   112.91 (+7.38%)
TSLA   188.27 (+3.78%)
NVDA   217.09 (+3.66%)
NIO   11.96 (-1.16%)
BABA   109.74 (-2.73%)
AMD   88.31 (+4.34%)
T   20.28 (+0.50%)
MU   63.17 (+0.91%)
F   14.32 (+3.84%)
CGC   3.14 (+1.95%)
GE   83.94 (+1.97%)
DIS   113.21 (+3.49%)
AMC   6.08 (+6.48%)
PFE   44.34 (+0.84%)
PYPL   86.96 (+4.88%)
NFLX   366.89 (+1.35%)
Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

Thu., February 2, 2023 | Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer
Alphabet
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet Inc. reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it earned $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the October-December quarter. That's down 34% from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue inched 1% higher to $76.05 billion from $75.33 billion.

Analysts expected Alphabet to post earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.2 billion for period, according to FactSet Research.

Shares in Alphabet Inc. fell $4.55, or 4.2%, to $103.19 in extended trading.

