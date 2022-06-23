Altria Stock Sinks Amid Reports of Juul Ban

A Wall Street Journal report just spelled trouble for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), whose shares were last seen down 9.4% to trade at $41.42, earlier making its way onto the short sale restricted (SSR) list. According to the report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to order Altria's company Juul Labs Inc. to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. Adding even more pressure to the tobacco concern is recently revealed plans from the White House, which showed the Biden administration plans to cut nicotine level in cigarettes.

Put traders are taking notice of the news. At the halfway point, 81,000 puts have already crossed the tape, which is 12 times what's typically seen at this point. Meanwhile, the 52,000 calls that have exchanged hands represent quadruple the intraday average volume. The two most active contracts, the weekly 6/24 41- and 42-strike puts, have new positions being opened at both, while the January 2023 55-strike call is home to the top open interest position.

This preference for puts is nothing new, according to Altria stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR), which ranks in the 76th percentile of annual readings. This relatively high reading indicates short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased in the past 12 months.

Analysts are on the fence as well. In fact, of the 10 covering brokerages, six rate the equity a "hold" or worse.

On the charts, MO began the year on a high note, finishing December through April with monthly wins. However, it snapped that win streak in May, and is now pacing for its worst monthly performance in more than a decade. The security has stumbled back below the 320-day moving average, drop it had managed to avoid since late 2021. Year-to-date, Altria stock is down nearly 13%.

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.