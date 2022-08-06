S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
pixel
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 - 8/5
Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?
pixel
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
pixel
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
pixel
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 - 8/5
Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?
pixel
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
pixel
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
pixel
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 - 8/5
Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?
pixel
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
pixel
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
pixel
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 - 8/5
Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?
pixel
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
pixel

Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot

Fri., August 5, 2022 | ValueWalk

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock's five-session gain.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

AmazonTo Acquire iRobot

Amazon agreed to pay $61 per share for the Roomba maker. The acquisition will strengthen the e-commerce giant's position in consumer robotics, a space the company has been interested in some time.

Last year, Amazon launched its Astro household robot, which is equipped with Alexa and used for home monitoring. Currently, it sells for $1,000 and is only available by invitation. Amazon also offers other smart home devices, including the Ring connected doorbell. The e-commerce firm acquired Ring in 2018.

CNBC notes that the acquisition of iRobot is Amazon's fourth-biggest transaction at $1.7 billion. The company's largest deal was the grocery store chain Whole Foods, which it acquired for $13.7 billion in 2017, followed by the $8.45 billion it paid for film studio MGM in 2021. Amazon's third-largest transaction was primary-care provider One Medical, which it announced plans to acquire last month for $3.9 billion.


Background On iRobot

Roboticists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) founded iRobot in 1990. The company is best known for making the Roomba robotic vacuum, launched in 2002. The Roomba was the original robot vacuum capable of autonomously cleaning owners' floors.

iRobot has also introduced other robotic devices, including robotic pool cleaners and mops. Additionally, the company has a subscription program that enables owners of its devices to replenish their equipment automatically and take advantage of other services.

iRobot is struggling right now amid the slowing economy. The company posted a 30% year-over-year decline in sales for the second quarter. Citing "unanticipated order reductions, delays and cancellations" among retailers around the world.

Pandemic-Related Trends Reverse

During the pandemic, consumers spent more time at home, so iRobot enjoyed robust sales as people purchased robot vacuums to offload some of the household chores. However, recent quarters have brought supply chain issues, and iRobot now reports that it has too much inventory on hand as retailers have ordered fewer robots than the company had expected.

iRobot reported $255.4 million in sales for the second quarter, coming up significantly short of the consensus estimate of $303 million from the analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. However, the company's losses were much less than had been expected, although they widened to 35 cents per share. The consensus had stood at $1.55 per share in losses.

iRobot also announced plans to lay off about 140 workers or 10% of its workforce due to rising costs and tumbling sales.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.2604 of 5 stars		$140.80-1.2%N/A126.22Moderate Buy$178.11
iRobot (IRBT)
1.5908 of 5 stars		$59.54+19.1%N/A-180.42Hold$58.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.