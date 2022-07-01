×
QQQ   282.13 (+0.66%)
AAPL   138.93 (+1.62%)
MSFT   259.58 (+1.07%)
META   160.03 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,174.75 (-0.21%)
AMZN   109.56 (+3.15%)
TSLA   681.79 (+1.24%)
NVDA   145.23 (-4.20%)
NIO   21.36 (-1.66%)
BABA   116.00 (+2.04%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   53.65 (-2.95%)
CGC   2.81 (-1.40%)
T   21.31 (+1.67%)
GE   63.54 (-0.20%)
F   11.32 (+1.71%)
DIS   96.14 (+1.84%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.31 (-0.23%)
PYPL   71.40 (+2.23%)
NFLX   179.95 (+2.91%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.66%)
AAPL   138.93 (+1.62%)
MSFT   259.58 (+1.07%)
META   160.03 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,174.75 (-0.21%)
AMZN   109.56 (+3.15%)
TSLA   681.79 (+1.24%)
NVDA   145.23 (-4.20%)
NIO   21.36 (-1.66%)
BABA   116.00 (+2.04%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   53.65 (-2.95%)
CGC   2.81 (-1.40%)
T   21.31 (+1.67%)
GE   63.54 (-0.20%)
F   11.32 (+1.71%)
DIS   96.14 (+1.84%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.31 (-0.23%)
PYPL   71.40 (+2.23%)
NFLX   179.95 (+2.91%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.66%)
AAPL   138.93 (+1.62%)
MSFT   259.58 (+1.07%)
META   160.03 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,174.75 (-0.21%)
AMZN   109.56 (+3.15%)
TSLA   681.79 (+1.24%)
NVDA   145.23 (-4.20%)
NIO   21.36 (-1.66%)
BABA   116.00 (+2.04%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   53.65 (-2.95%)
CGC   2.81 (-1.40%)
T   21.31 (+1.67%)
GE   63.54 (-0.20%)
F   11.32 (+1.71%)
DIS   96.14 (+1.84%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.31 (-0.23%)
PYPL   71.40 (+2.23%)
NFLX   179.95 (+2.91%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.66%)
AAPL   138.93 (+1.62%)
MSFT   259.58 (+1.07%)
META   160.03 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,174.75 (-0.21%)
AMZN   109.56 (+3.15%)
TSLA   681.79 (+1.24%)
NVDA   145.23 (-4.20%)
NIO   21.36 (-1.66%)
BABA   116.00 (+2.04%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   53.65 (-2.95%)
CGC   2.81 (-1.40%)
T   21.31 (+1.67%)
GE   63.54 (-0.20%)
F   11.32 (+1.71%)
DIS   96.14 (+1.84%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.15%)
PFE   52.31 (-0.23%)
PYPL   71.40 (+2.23%)
NFLX   179.95 (+2.91%)

Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Friday, July 1, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer


A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives.

Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts.

An Amazon spokesperson said the policy does not prohibit off-duty employees from engaging their co-workers in “non-working areas” outside the company’s buildings.

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and the physical security of our buildings,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “This policy regarding building access applies to building interiors and working areas. It does not limit employee access to non-working areas outside of our facilities.”

The notice of the new policy, dated Thursday, says the off-duty rule “will not be enforced discriminatorily” against employees seeking to unionize. But organizers say the policy itself will hinder their efforts to garner support from co-workers during campaigns.

“On our days off, we come to work and we engage our co-workers in the break rooms,” said Rev. Ryan Brown, an Amazon warehouse worker in Garner, North Carolina, who’s aiming to organize his workplace following the labor win on Staten Island, New York, where workers at an Amazon warehouse voted in April to unionize.

“This was a direct response to that, to try to stop organizing by any means necessary,” Brown said.

Seattle-based Amazon had previously barred employee access to non-working areas beyond 15 minutes before or after their shifts. The company rescinded that policy in December, when it entered a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow workers to organize more freely. Amazon also agreed to give workers a heads up in the event it chose to “reinstate a lawful rule regarding off-duty employee access” to its facilities. A spokesperson with the NLRB declined to comment on the company’s new policy.


In the notice sent to employees, Amazon said it strived to create a safe environment for employees. “One part of this is knowing who is in our buildings at any given time, so we can quickly find and account for everyone in the event of an emergency," the notice said.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.