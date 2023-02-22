Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)
Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

Wed., February 22, 2023 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical.

The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic.

One Medical, which was owned by an Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets. Its membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits.

The two companies said Wednesday membership to the service will be available to new U.S. customers for $144 – a 28% discount - for the first year.

Last September, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with a review of the merger. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“Customers want and deserve better, and that’s what One Medical has been working and innovating on for more than a decade. Together, we believe we can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal, and more convenient for everyone," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

The FTC is also reviewing Amazon’s $1.65 billion planned purchase of iRobot, which was announced last August.

