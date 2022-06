Amazon executive in charge of consumer business resigns

The Amazon executive in charge of the company’s worldwide consumer business is resigning after 23 years.

Dave Clark's last day at the Seattle-based e-commerce giant will be July 1, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote Friday in a company blog post. Amazon did not name a replacement for Clark but Jassy wrote that he expects to have “an update” over the next few weeks.

“As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark wrote in an email to his team that he posted on Twitter. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were set up for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

Clark joined Amazon in 1999, just a day after graduating from an MBA program, Jassy said. As CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, he oversees several units, including Amazon’s online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers, and Amazon’s Prime subscription, the biggest money makers for the e-commerce juggernaut.

