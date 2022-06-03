×
S&P 500   4,113.96 (-1.50%)
DOW   32,958.06 (-0.87%)
QQQ   306.19 (-2.61%)
AAPL   145.12 (-4.03%)
MSFT   269.87 (-1.72%)
FB   191.47 (-3.72%)
GOOGL   2,284.10 (-2.91%)
AMZN   2,438.47 (-2.86%)
TSLA   705.25 (-9.00%)
NVDA   187.45 (-4.32%)
NIO   18.11 (-3.93%)
BABA   93.97 (-3.62%)
AMD   106.25 (-2.15%)
CGC   4.38 (-7.01%)
MU   69.75 (-7.46%)
T   20.89 (-1.42%)
GE   76.86 (-1.46%)
F   13.49 (-2.88%)
DIS   108.66 (-1.99%)
AMC   12.57 (-5.49%)
PFE   53.19 (+0.97%)
PYPL   86.72 (-1.81%)
NFLX   200.22 (-2.37%)
Amazon executive in charge of consumer business resigns

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Associated Press

The Amazon executive in charge of the company’s worldwide consumer business is resigning after 23 years.

Dave Clark's last day at the Seattle-based e-commerce giant will be July 1, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote Friday in a company blog post. Amazon did not name a replacement for Clark but Jassy wrote that he expects to have “an update” over the next few weeks.

“As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark wrote in an email to his team that he posted on Twitter. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were set up for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

Clark joined Amazon in 1999, just a day after graduating from an MBA program, Jassy said. As CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, he oversees several units, including Amazon’s online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers, and Amazon’s Prime subscription, the biggest money makers for the e-commerce juggernaut.


