Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

S&P 500   4,582.22 (+1.09%)
DOW   35,343.66 (+0.90%)
QQQ   372.53 (+1.65%)
AAPL   168.89 (+1.60%)
MSFT   310.26 (+2.28%)
FB   324.65 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,740.21 (+1.40%)
AMZN   3,130.61 (+0.15%)
TSLA   1,034.44 (+3.90%)
NVDA   253.95 (+1.31%)
BABA   133.68 (+4.65%)
NIO   30.41 (+6.22%)
AMD   127.92 (-0.27%)
CGC   7.99 (+4.58%)
MU   89.49 (-0.57%)
GE   100.91 (+0.29%)
T   27.35 (+0.26%)
F   22.27 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.24 (+0.75%)
AMC   19.20 (+4.80%)
PFE   54.05 (+0.95%)
ACB   5.03 (+3.50%)
BA   220.76 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,582.22 (+1.09%)
DOW   35,343.66 (+0.90%)
QQQ   372.53 (+1.65%)
AAPL   168.89 (+1.60%)
MSFT   310.26 (+2.28%)
FB   324.65 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,740.21 (+1.40%)
AMZN   3,130.61 (+0.15%)
TSLA   1,034.44 (+3.90%)
NVDA   253.95 (+1.31%)
BABA   133.68 (+4.65%)
NIO   30.41 (+6.22%)
AMD   127.92 (-0.27%)
CGC   7.99 (+4.58%)
MU   89.49 (-0.57%)
GE   100.91 (+0.29%)
T   27.35 (+0.26%)
F   22.27 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.24 (+0.75%)
AMC   19.20 (+4.80%)
PFE   54.05 (+0.95%)
ACB   5.03 (+3.50%)
BA   220.76 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,582.22 (+1.09%)
DOW   35,343.66 (+0.90%)
QQQ   372.53 (+1.65%)
AAPL   168.89 (+1.60%)
MSFT   310.26 (+2.28%)
FB   324.65 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,740.21 (+1.40%)
AMZN   3,130.61 (+0.15%)
TSLA   1,034.44 (+3.90%)
NVDA   253.95 (+1.31%)
BABA   133.68 (+4.65%)
NIO   30.41 (+6.22%)
AMD   127.92 (-0.27%)
CGC   7.99 (+4.58%)
MU   89.49 (-0.57%)
GE   100.91 (+0.29%)
T   27.35 (+0.26%)
F   22.27 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.24 (+0.75%)
AMC   19.20 (+4.80%)
PFE   54.05 (+0.95%)
ACB   5.03 (+3.50%)
BA   220.76 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,582.22 (+1.09%)
DOW   35,343.66 (+0.90%)
QQQ   372.53 (+1.65%)
AAPL   168.89 (+1.60%)
MSFT   310.26 (+2.28%)
FB   324.65 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,740.21 (+1.40%)
AMZN   3,130.61 (+0.15%)
TSLA   1,034.44 (+3.90%)
NVDA   253.95 (+1.31%)
BABA   133.68 (+4.65%)
NIO   30.41 (+6.22%)
AMD   127.92 (-0.27%)
CGC   7.99 (+4.58%)
MU   89.49 (-0.57%)
GE   100.91 (+0.29%)
T   27.35 (+0.26%)
F   22.27 (-0.80%)
DIS   151.24 (+0.75%)
AMC   19.20 (+4.80%)
PFE   54.05 (+0.95%)
ACB   5.03 (+3.50%)
BA   220.76 (+1.70%)

Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer


This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new Amazon Style store concept. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Montijo/Amazon via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) —

First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one.

The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year. It's the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already sells more than 10% of all clothes in the U.S.

The store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at Americana at Brand, a mall in Glendale, California. The entry into malls could become another threat to traditional clothing sellers because of the data and shopper insights Amazon may gain, experts say.

Amazon says its algorithms will spit out real-time recommendations as shoppers keep scanning items that they see. Shoppers can also fill out an online survey of their preferences for style and fit.

The store will be about 30,000 square feet, similar in size to a Kohl's, but about one-third the size of other department stores like Macy's. However, it will offer more than double the number of styles as traditional stores do because only one of each piece of clothing will be on display, with the rest in the back room. Items are chosen by Amazon curators who also use feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com.

Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, declined to comment on rollout plans of the new store concept or sales projections. Amazon didn't give a precise date for the opening of the Glendale store.

Amazon unseated Walmart as the largest clothing seller last year during the pandemic as more people began shopping online.

Wells Fargo forecast in March that Amazon’s clothing and footwear sales in the U.S. increased by about 15% in 2020 to more than $41 billion. That's about 20% to 25% above Walmart and 11% to 12% share of all clothing sold in the U.S.

Amazon has been making a big push into fashion in recent years through its own labels and in September 2020, it launched an online shop called Luxury Stores.

Shoppers at the Amazon Style store can browse items on display and scan a QR code to see sizes, colors and customer ratings. Shoppers can send items to fitting rooms or directly to the store's counter. Once in a fitting room, customers can request other items using a touchscreen.

“Amazon Style completely reimagines what’s possible in the fitting room, turning it into a personalized space where customers can continue to shop a seemingly endless closet of great styles," Vasen wrote in an Amazon blog.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the prototype store could deepen Amazon's influence in the sector, especially among clothing shoppers who love the experience of exploring and browsing physical stores. And it could empower Amazon with more shopping data.

But he also cautioned that Amazon’s success depends on execution.

“Traditionally, it is not all that good at creating a great in-store experience," said Saunders. “It tends to be very solid at technology and operations but can fall short on spirit and soul — both of which are particularly important in fashion where consumers love inspiration, curation, and personal services. “

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.