Amazon Hires Democratic Pollster in Anti-Union Effort

News broke earlier today that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has hired an influential Democratic pollster, Global Strategy Group, in an effort to thwart the unionizing efforts of a warehouse on Staten Island, New York. Employees at the warehouse, also known as JFK8 began casting their ballots last Friday and the vote on whether or not the location will unionize was wrapped up yesterday, with ballots being counted right now. Amazon has taken a strong stance against unionization, and it was revealed that the e-commerce giant has been working with Global Strategy Group since last last year.

The news has had little effect on the stock itself, and AMZN was last seen down 0.7% at $3,301.61. The stock staged a notable rally off its March 8, two-year low, though it ran out of steam near the $3,405 level, which has served as both rejection and support over the past couple years. AMZN is looking to turn in a slight loss for the quarter, though it's up 6.6% in the past year.

There's been a shift toward puts in the options pits. While calls are still outnumbering puts, AMZN sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 96% of readings from the past 12 months at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This means there's been an unusually healthy appetite for long puts of late.

These options can be had at a premium right now. This is per AMZN's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 27%, which stands in the 19th percentile of its annual range. In other words options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment. What's more, the stock tends to outperform said volatility expectations, as its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 86 out of a possible 100.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.