Amazon, Meritage Homes rise; Kohl's, Big Lots fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $1.85 to $162.85.
The auto parts retailer handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts thanks to surging sales.
Kohl's Corp., down $3.44 to $20.01.
The department store operator expects the pandemic to continue to hurt its business.
Oracle Corp., up $1.19 to $55.18.
The software company is reportedly interested in buying TikTok's U.S. business.
Big Lots Inc., down $2.11 to $48.12.
Apollo Global Management pulled out of talks to buy the discount retailer last week, according to media reports.
Amazon.com Inc., up $130.08 to $3,312.49.
The internet retail giant will hire 3,500 new tech and corporate staff across six cities.
Meritage Homes Corp., up 65 cents to $103.54.
Home builders bounced back from the coronavirus slump as construction of new homes surged in July.
Hess Corp., down $2.45 to $50.02.
The price of oil slumped, dragging down energy companies.
Nvidia Corp., down $3.05 to $490.43.
Chipmakers face potential sales losses as the U.S. blocks suppliers from producing components for China's Huawei.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners
Some stocks just don’t get much attention during bull markets. They can be too boring for a growth portfolio. But when the market is going through a period of volatility and uncertainty, these tried-and-true performers have a way of making their way back to popularity.
And there are good reasons for this. First, many of these boring stocks pay dividends. This simply means that the company will reward shareholders simply for holding on to its stock. Dividend stocks aren’t designed to make you rich quickly. However they are designed to offer investors an amount of predictability. And we could all use a little bit of that right now.
And predictable stocks can also help investors manage risk. It can be fun to invest in speculative stocks. But they include a risk premium. When these stocks go up (as they sometimes do) they usually have a return that exceeds the broader market. But when they go down (and they usually do) they usually go down more than the broader market.
But “boring” stocks tend to move closer to the broader market. If you want an analogy from current events, these stocks flatten the curve. They won’t soar as high as riskier stocks, but they won’t sink as low either. And right now, preserving capital should be the number one item on every investor’s checklist.
With that in mind, we’ve created this special presentation to highlight 7 conservative stocks that can help investors win this moment in time. Many of them pay dividends; some do not. But they all have solid fundamental reasons to own them now.
View the "7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners".