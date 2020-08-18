S&P 500   3,389.78 (+0.23%)
DOW   27,778.07 (-0.24%)
QQQ   277.97 (+0.96%)
AAPL   462.11 (+0.80%)
MSFT   211.49 (+0.58%)
FB   262.34 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   1,555.78 (+2.61%)
AMZN   3,312.49 (+4.09%)
NVDA   490.43 (-0.62%)
CGC   16.92 (-0.18%)
BABA   259.20 (+0.87%)
TSLA   1,887.09 (+2.80%)
MU   44.40 (-1.81%)
GE   6.44 (-0.46%)
AMD   81.66 (-0.92%)
T   29.79 (-0.20%)
F   6.89 (-1.29%)
ACB   10.00 (-0.99%)
GILD   69.06 (-0.13%)
NFLX   491.87 (+1.97%)
DIS   128.92 (-0.35%)
BAC   25.53 (-1.43%)
BA   170.23 (-1.03%)
Amazon, Meritage Homes rise; Kohl's, Big Lots fall

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $1.85 to $162.85.

The auto parts retailer handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts thanks to surging sales.

Kohl's Corp., down $3.44 to $20.01.

The department store operator expects the pandemic to continue to hurt its business.

Oracle Corp., up $1.19 to $55.18.

The software company is reportedly interested in buying TikTok's U.S. business.

Big Lots Inc., down $2.11 to $48.12.

Apollo Global Management pulled out of talks to buy the discount retailer last week, according to media reports.

Amazon.com Inc., up $130.08 to $3,312.49.

The internet retail giant will hire 3,500 new tech and corporate staff across six cities.

Meritage Homes Corp., up 65 cents to $103.54.

Home builders bounced back from the coronavirus slump as construction of new homes surged in July.

Hess Corp., down $2.45 to $50.02.

The price of oil slumped, dragging down energy companies.

Nvidia Corp., down $3.05 to $490.43.

Chipmakers face potential sales losses as the U.S. blocks suppliers from producing components for China's Huawei.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)1.9$162.85+1.1%0.61%29.66Hold$145.11
Meritage Homes (MTH)1.7$103.54+0.6%N/A11.97Buy$83.63
Big Lots (BIG)1.7$48.12-4.2%2.49%6.82Buy$38.00
Kohl's (KSS)1.7$20.01-14.7%N/A39.24Hold$32.20
Amazon.com (AMZN)1.5$3,312.49+4.1%N/A127.35Buy$3,297.85
