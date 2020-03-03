S&P 500   3,029.64 (-1.96%)
DOW   26,103.94 (-2.24%)
QQQ   211.65 (-2.20%)
AAPL   292.54 (-2.10%)
FB   189.60 (-3.48%)
MSFT   166.48 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   1,348.53 (-2.73%)
AMZN   1,923.61 (-1.55%)
CGC   17.42 (-6.44%)
NVDA   266.78 (-3.49%)
BABA   207.05 (-1.86%)
MU   52.03 (-4.69%)
GE   11.06 (-1.34%)
TSLA   757.13 (+1.82%)
AMD   46.83 (-1.33%)
T   36.72 (-1.24%)
ACB   1.33 (-2.21%)
F   7.04 (-2.22%)
NFLX   371.71 (-2.45%)
PRI   113.98 (-1.94%)
BAC   28.14 (-4.19%)
DIS   117.95 (-1.69%)
Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games this season

Posted on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 By The Associated Press


New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York's broadcast market this season at no additional cost.

The games are produced by the Yankees' YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX, YES said Tuesday.

Major League Baseball owners voted in November to have digital streaming rights within a team’s broadcast market revert to each club from Baseball Advanced Media starting with this season.

The Yankees reacquired control of YES in August, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake from The Walt Disney Co. in a deal that valued YES at $3.47 billion. Disney was required to sell 21st Century Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets.

Yankees Global Enterprises owns a 26% share in YES, while Sinclair owns 20% and Amazon 15% with the right to purchase more. The rest is split among RedBird Capital, The Blackstone Group and Mubadala Capital.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


