×
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)

Amazon says it prevented 4 billion bad listings in 2021

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

Amazon, which has been under increasing pressure to tackle counterfeit products, said in its second-annual report that it prevented 4 billion bad listings from making it onto its site and got rid of more than 3 million phony products last year.

The results, released Wednesday, were mixed compared with 2020, when Amazon blocked 10 billion listings and got rid of 2 million phony products. The Seattle-based e-commerce juggernaut also saw a decrease in complaints of intellectual property infringement in 2021 while growing the number of active brands on its site.

According to the report, Amazon stopped more than 2.5 million attempts to create fake accounts on its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their products directly to consumers. That number is about a 58% decline from the attempts it said it stopped in 2020, which the company credits to its vetting process and other efforts to deter bad actors.

But Juozas Kaziukėnas, the founder of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, said it can be hard to independently know what actually caused those declines — whether it's Amazon's policies or other factors.

Counterfeit sellers have long plagued Amazon and other e-commerce retailers, including eBay. And Amazon has stepped up efforts to fight it in recent years amid heightened scrutiny from brands and lawmakers pushing for anti-counterfeit legislation.

Amazon backs a House version of an online retail bill, known as the INFORM Act, which would require online marketplaces to collect contact and financial information from high-volume sellers and disclose some of the information to consumers. Amazon had opposed an earlier Senate version of the bill, which would require online retailers to gather information from a larger group of third-party merchants.

Meanwhile, TechNet, a lobbying group that counts Amazon and eBay as some of its members, is pushing back against another bill that would make the e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeit goods sold on their site. An Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement the company recognizes “the intent of the legislation is to stop counterfeits" and looks forward to working with Congress to achieve that goal.


In its report, Amazon said it implemented a program last year that made it harder for bad actors to register for selling accounts by requiring one-on-one conversations with a company team member to verify their identity. It says it’s also verifying the seller’s physical location and payment instruments and leveraging machine learning to detect risks about potential accounts.

Last year, the company said it spent more than $900 million to push back against fraud, and sued — or referred — more than 600 sellers for investigation in the U.S. and other places like China. Amazon did not reveal in the report the source of most counterfeit products, but China has been a sore spot. And the company won’t share data that helps it detect and prevent phony products from showing up on its site, said Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s vice president of brand protection.

According to Marketplace Pulse, the share of top China-based merchants has steadily been declining on Amazon’s third-party marketplace since late 2020, a trend some experts believe may be caused by pandemic-induced supply chain snafus and the company’s recent efforts to crack down on prohibited activity, including fake reviews. Last year, the company suspended several prominent China-based sellers and reportedly kicked off 50,000 merchants for violating its rules.

Marketplace Pulse's data shows 55% of the top sellers on Amazon’s U.S. marketplace are domestic businesses, a jump from 48% in November 2020.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.