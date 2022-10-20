Amazon shuts online fabric store

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
S&P 500   3,665.78 (-0.80%)
DOW   30,333.59 (-0.30%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)

Amazon shuts online fabric store

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that has been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs.

In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.

“As part of our regular business planning, we continually evaluate the progress and potential of our offerings and have made the decision to close Fabric.com,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden said in a prepared statement.

It’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Harden said Amazon will work with staff to help them “identify other opportunities" at the company, including at nearby warehouses. Employees who do not stay with Amazon will be given severance, she said.

News of the closure was first reported by the Craft Industry Alliance.

Georgia-based Fabric.com was founded in 1993 under the name Phoenix Textiles Group. It operated as a wholesale distributor of apparel fabrics for several years before it launched its own website and began selling items directly to consumers.

Amazon acquired the company in 2008. At the time, it said it would help the fabric site expand its selection of items and allow Amazon to offer its customers more sewing and crafting supplies.

The closure of the business comes as Amazon is attempting to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales. In recent months, it has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, implemented a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business and axed some of its other projects.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.