S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29

Amazon Stock Dives After Posting $4 Billion Loss

Friday, April 29, 2022 | ValueWalk

Shares of Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) plunged almost 10% in after-hours trading after the company reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter ended March 31. The e-commerce giant fell short of a $4.4 billion profit forecast by analysts.

Profit Hit

As reported by CNN Business, Amazon went down from an $8.1 billion profit in the same period last year. The company said a $7.6 billion loss from investments in electric car manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) was the main factor behind the profit blow.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Rivian stock has crashed by 75% since going public in November last year, which then became the biggest IPO since Facebook —Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement, “The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges.”

“Today, as we're no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network,” he further said.

Outlook

Still, Amazon beat overall revenue expectations which grew by 7% to $116.4 billion from the same quarter last year. Next quarter, revenue is expected to decrease further with estimates placing it between 3% and 7%.

According to Refinitiv, the company estimates revenue of between $116 billion and $121 billion in the current quarter, short of the $125.5 billion expected by analysts.

With regards to profit and the current global situation, Jassy said: “This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions.”

They include, he said, “delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”

“Amazon’s cloud-computing unit continues to hum along, as the company fends off competition from Microsoft and Google. Sales at Amazon Web Services increased 36.5% from a year earlier to $18.44 billion, above the $18.27 billion projected by Wall Street,” as reported by CNBC.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.7026 of 5 stars		$2,485.63-14.0%N/A60.00Buy$3,858.49
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
1.8137 of 5 stars		30.24-6.0%N/AN/ABuy83.88
Meta Platforms (FB)
3.0417 of 5 stars		$200.47-2.6%N/A15.16Buy$312.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.