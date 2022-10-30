S&P 500   3,901.06
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale

Amazon Stock Hits Over 2-Year Low After Earnings

Last updated on Sun., October 30, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is weighing on the broader market today, down 10.3% at $99.59 at last glance, and earlier as low as $97.66, after the company's third-quarter results missed estimates. The Big Tech name also predicted a slowdown in sales over the holidays, leading no fewer than 25 analysts to slash their price targets, with the lowest from D.A. Davidson to $114 from $151. 

This bear gap has AMZN at its lowest levels since April of 2020. Dropping below the $101 level, which provided support for pullbacks through May and June, the equity is currently down 40.3% year-to-date.  

So far today, 571,000 calls and 564,000 puts have crossed the tape, with overall volume running at four times the intraday average. The two most popular contracts are both expiring today -- the weekly 10/28 100-strike put and the weekly 10/28 100-strike call -- with new positions being opened at both. 

It's also worth noting AMZN's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 93 out of 100. This means the stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the last year.

 

 

