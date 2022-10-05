Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)
S&P 500   3,743.27 (-1.26%)
DOW   30,015.48 (-0.99%)
QQQ   277.28 (-1.72%)
AAPL   144.18 (-1.31%)
MSFT   245.38 (-1.41%)
META   135.79 (-3.20%)
GOOGL   99.47 (-2.13%)
AMZN   118.85 (-1.85%)
TSLA   234.90 (-5.83%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.31%)
NIO   15.74 (-5.92%)
BABA   83.54 (-0.68%)
AMD   66.33 (-2.31%)
T   15.85 (-1.49%)
MU   53.60 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-5.41%)
F   12.27 (-0.73%)
GE   66.91 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.27 (-2.14%)
AMC   7.15 (-8.68%)
PYPL   91.43 (-1.47%)
PFE   43.71 (-1.69%)
NFLX   228.63 (-5.03%)

Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse workers who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers.

The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year.

Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said.

Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.

“They were saying ‘we don’t feel safe, we don’t feel safe to work,'” Palmer said.

Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan said in a prepared statement that the company had asked all night shift employees to report to their shifts on Monday after the New York Fire Department certified the building as safe.

“While the vast majority of employees reported to their workstations, a small group refused to return to work and remained in the building without permission,” Flaningan said. Some workers had also walked out, while others continued with the protest, according to organizers.

The suspended workers were notified by email and phone that their security badges would be inactive during the duration of the probe, Palmer said. The suspensions are in effect indefinitely as the company investigates. The number of suspended workers could rise. Seth Goldstein, an attorney for the union, said the workers intend to file unfair labor practice charges against Amazon with the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon has filed over two dozen objections with the agency seeking to toss out the union’s April win. Meanwhile, warehouse workers at a separate facility near Albany, New York will be voting in their own union election next week.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.