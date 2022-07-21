50% OFF
Amazon to buy primary health care provider for $3.9B

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement it will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction.

Neil Lindsay, the senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said in a statement the acquisition is geared towards reinventing the healthcare “experience" for things like booking an appointment and taking trips to a pharmacy.

“We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years," Lindsay said.


