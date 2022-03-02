Amazon to close all its bookstores in the US, UK

S&P 500   4,386.54 (+1.86%)
DOW   33,891.35 (+1.79%)
QQQ   347.24 (+1.68%)
AAPL   166.40 (+1.96%)
MSFT   300.19 (+1.78%)
FB   208.11 (+2.27%)
GOOGL   2,688.00 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,041.05 (+0.60%)
TSLA   878.59 (+1.65%)
NVDA   242.20 (+3.16%)
BABA   105.31 (-1.66%)
NIO   21.78 (-0.41%)
AMD   118.28 (+3.91%)
CGC   6.99 (+0.72%)
MU   93.49 (+8.38%)
GE   94.18 (+2.00%)
T   23.80 (+1.15%)
F   18.10 (+8.38%)
DIS   147.33 (+1.12%)
AMC   18.53 (+1.15%)
PFE   47.70 (+4.26%)
PYPL   106.58 (+0.07%)
ACB   3.68 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,386.54 (+1.86%)
DOW   33,891.35 (+1.79%)
QQQ   347.24 (+1.68%)
AAPL   166.40 (+1.96%)
MSFT   300.19 (+1.78%)
FB   208.11 (+2.27%)
GOOGL   2,688.00 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,041.05 (+0.60%)
TSLA   878.59 (+1.65%)
NVDA   242.20 (+3.16%)
BABA   105.31 (-1.66%)
NIO   21.78 (-0.41%)
AMD   118.28 (+3.91%)
CGC   6.99 (+0.72%)
MU   93.49 (+8.38%)
GE   94.18 (+2.00%)
T   23.80 (+1.15%)
F   18.10 (+8.38%)
DIS   147.33 (+1.12%)
AMC   18.53 (+1.15%)
PFE   47.70 (+4.26%)
PYPL   106.58 (+0.07%)
ACB   3.68 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,386.54 (+1.86%)
DOW   33,891.35 (+1.79%)
QQQ   347.24 (+1.68%)
AAPL   166.40 (+1.96%)
MSFT   300.19 (+1.78%)
FB   208.11 (+2.27%)
GOOGL   2,688.00 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,041.05 (+0.60%)
TSLA   878.59 (+1.65%)
NVDA   242.20 (+3.16%)
BABA   105.31 (-1.66%)
NIO   21.78 (-0.41%)
AMD   118.28 (+3.91%)
CGC   6.99 (+0.72%)
MU   93.49 (+8.38%)
GE   94.18 (+2.00%)
T   23.80 (+1.15%)
F   18.10 (+8.38%)
DIS   147.33 (+1.12%)
AMC   18.53 (+1.15%)
PFE   47.70 (+4.26%)
PYPL   106.58 (+0.07%)
ACB   3.68 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,386.54 (+1.86%)
DOW   33,891.35 (+1.79%)
QQQ   347.24 (+1.68%)
AAPL   166.40 (+1.96%)
MSFT   300.19 (+1.78%)
FB   208.11 (+2.27%)
GOOGL   2,688.00 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,041.05 (+0.60%)
TSLA   878.59 (+1.65%)
NVDA   242.20 (+3.16%)
BABA   105.31 (-1.66%)
NIO   21.78 (-0.41%)
AMD   118.28 (+3.91%)
CGC   6.99 (+0.72%)
MU   93.49 (+8.38%)
GE   94.18 (+2.00%)
T   23.80 (+1.15%)
F   18.10 (+8.38%)
DIS   147.33 (+1.12%)
AMC   18.53 (+1.15%)
PFE   47.70 (+4.26%)
PYPL   106.58 (+0.07%)
ACB   3.68 (+0.55%)

Amazon to close all its bookstores in the US, UK

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is confirming it's closing all of its bookstores as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations as the online behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom, enables it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year.

The store closures will also allow it to focus on expanding its physical retail technology, the company said.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business. Amazon's 4-star shops, which first debuted in 2018, carry a limited selection of best-selling products from top categories that Amazon.com sells including devices, consumer electronics, toys and games.

The move comes as Amazon.com Inc.'s overall revenue growth is slowing, and it's looking for new ways to reignite sales.

But Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the strategy comes as a surprise and is an acknowledgement that the book stores weren't delivering the returns Amazon was looking for.

Saunders did note that the main problem with Amazon’s non-food stores is that they lacked a real purpose even though the merchandise was well-presented.

“They were designed for people to pop in and browse rather than as destinations where people would head on a mission to buy something,“ he wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Ultimately, this wasn’t great for driving footfall — especially in an era where people are visiting shops less.”

Saunders added that the other problem is the assortment which, in many locations, was disjoined and unfocused.

The news was first reported by Reuters.

Should you invest $1,000 in Whole Foods Market right now?

Before you consider Whole Foods Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whole Foods Market wasn't on the list.

While Whole Foods Market currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Whole Foods Market (WFM)1.2$41.99flat1.71%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.