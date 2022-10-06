Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021

S&P 500   3,762.54 (-0.55%)
DOW   30,095.80 (-0.59%)
QQQ   280.60 (-0.49%)
AAPL   145.84 (-0.38%)
MSFT   248.20 (-0.40%)
META   139.36 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   101.87 (+0.43%)
AMZN   120.17 (-0.64%)
TSLA   237.21 (-1.49%)
NVDA   132.05 (-0.03%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.61%)
BABA   84.31 (-0.09%)
AMD   68.47 (+0.78%)
T   15.44 (-3.08%)
MU   54.18 (-1.00%)
CGC   2.93 (-4.56%)
F   12.38 (-1.04%)
GE   66.27 (-1.73%)
DIS   100.56 (-0.24%)
AMC   7.33 (+0.00%)
PYPL   94.62 (+0.84%)
PFE   43.36 (-1.72%)
NFLX   237.25 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,762.54 (-0.55%)
DOW   30,095.80 (-0.59%)
QQQ   280.60 (-0.49%)
AAPL   145.84 (-0.38%)
MSFT   248.20 (-0.40%)
META   139.36 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   101.87 (+0.43%)
AMZN   120.17 (-0.64%)
TSLA   237.21 (-1.49%)
NVDA   132.05 (-0.03%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.61%)
BABA   84.31 (-0.09%)
AMD   68.47 (+0.78%)
T   15.44 (-3.08%)
MU   54.18 (-1.00%)
CGC   2.93 (-4.56%)
F   12.38 (-1.04%)
GE   66.27 (-1.73%)
DIS   100.56 (-0.24%)
AMC   7.33 (+0.00%)
PYPL   94.62 (+0.84%)
PFE   43.36 (-1.72%)
NFLX   237.25 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,762.54 (-0.55%)
DOW   30,095.80 (-0.59%)
QQQ   280.60 (-0.49%)
AAPL   145.84 (-0.38%)
MSFT   248.20 (-0.40%)
META   139.36 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   101.87 (+0.43%)
AMZN   120.17 (-0.64%)
TSLA   237.21 (-1.49%)
NVDA   132.05 (-0.03%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.61%)
BABA   84.31 (-0.09%)
AMD   68.47 (+0.78%)
T   15.44 (-3.08%)
MU   54.18 (-1.00%)
CGC   2.93 (-4.56%)
F   12.38 (-1.04%)
GE   66.27 (-1.73%)
DIS   100.56 (-0.24%)
AMC   7.33 (+0.00%)
PYPL   94.62 (+0.84%)
PFE   43.36 (-1.72%)
NFLX   237.25 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,762.54 (-0.55%)
DOW   30,095.80 (-0.59%)
QQQ   280.60 (-0.49%)
AAPL   145.84 (-0.38%)
MSFT   248.20 (-0.40%)
META   139.36 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   101.87 (+0.43%)
AMZN   120.17 (-0.64%)
TSLA   237.21 (-1.49%)
NVDA   132.05 (-0.03%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.61%)
BABA   84.31 (-0.09%)
AMD   68.47 (+0.78%)
T   15.44 (-3.08%)
MU   54.18 (-1.00%)
CGC   2.93 (-4.56%)
F   12.38 (-1.04%)
GE   66.27 (-1.73%)
DIS   100.56 (-0.24%)
AMC   7.33 (+0.00%)
PYPL   94.62 (+0.84%)
PFE   43.36 (-1.72%)
NFLX   237.25 (+0.22%)

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, Oct. 6, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. Its other competitors, UPS and Target, have said their holiday hiring plans will also remain in line with the prior year.

Seattle-based Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. The company had announced last week it would raise its average pay for frontline workers by a dollar, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. It also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

Analysts expect the holiday shopping season to be impacted by the uncertain economic environment, as budget-conscious shoppers navigate higher prices for food and other necessities amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Salesforce, which analyzes online shopping data, forecasts digital sales to reach $265 billion in the U.S. in November and December. That means holiday sales will remain essentially flat compared to last year, bumping up only 3%, despite a strong showing compared to pre-pandemic levels, Salesforce said. Analysts note higher prices could also lead to fewer total orders. And the current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.

To accommodate cash-strapped consumers expected to spread out their holiday shopping, retailers are offering more discounts - and doing it much earlier. Next week, Amazon will have its second Prime Day-like discount event of the year, the first time the company is holding a major sales event twice in one year following its Prime Day in July. Target and Walmart have said they’ll also offer deals this month.


Amazon’s overall retail business has been sluggish in the past few months as Americans shifted away from the pandemic-induced spike in online shopping. The pandemic-fueled demand was so high in the last two years that it drove the company to double its physical footprint and nearly double its workforce to 1.6 million. When the worst of the pandemic eased, the company found itself with too much space and too many workers. It’s been reducing its warehouse capacity in the past few months by subleasing some of its warehouses, delaying or canceling construction on others. Between March and June, it said it also reduced its workforce by roughly 100,000 through attrition.

Though Amazon is boosting hiring at its warehouses, it's tightening its budget elsewhere. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported the company is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.